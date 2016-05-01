Prince Edward County Man Killed in Tragic RV Camper Accident

We’re also learning some new information about a tragic crash that happened last week. Prince Edward County Sheriff LA Epps says it happened on March 27th just before 9pm in the 3700 block of Meherrin Road. Dispatchers received a call that someone was trapped underneath the wreckage of an RV camper. As deputies arrived, they found 52 year-old John Burger had been trying to unload the RV from a flatbed trailer. Deputies say it appeared the RV somehow came loose and rolled over Burger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.