Longwood University Graduation Ceremonies Set

Longwood University is planning to celebrate commencement on May 14th and 15th. That’s according to an updated website for the Class of 2021 on Monday. The undergraduate ceremony is planned for May 15th at 9:30 a.m. on Wheeler Lawn. The graduate school ceremony will be Friday, Mat 14th at 5:30 p.m. on Stubbs Lawn. Each graduate is being limited to two guests. Family units can sit together, but all attendees must remain masked and familial units must be separated by ten feet of space on the lawns. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person. The post sayd the ceremonies will take place rain or shine, but will be canceled if there is a forecast for dangerous weather.