Bank Of Charlotte Welcomes Stuart P. Wilbourne As VP & Business Development Officer

The Bank of Charlotte County is pleased to announce Stuart P. Wilbourne has recently joined the Bank as Vice President and Business Development Officer. Wilbourne has over 33 years of banking experience and was previously employed by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and T.D. Bank, N.A. He most recently served for three years as the Major Gifts Officer at Hampden-Sydney College. He is a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College where he received his Bachelors of Managerial Economics and is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Program at the University of North Carolina.