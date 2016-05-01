MRS. VIRGINIA JONES HIRED AS SUPERVISOR OF FINANCE AT PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) is pleased to welcome Mrs. Virginia Jones as the Supervisor of Finance.

We are excited to have Mrs. Jones join our team. “She will provide leadership in the development of school budgets and direct the fiscal operation of the school system” said Dr. Barbara A. Johnson, Superintendent.

Mrs. Jones earned her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Ashford University and is currently enrolled at Liberty University where she will obtain her Masters in Business Administration with a Concentration in Leadership. She brings expertise in the areas of Finance and Human Resources. Her most recent experiences include working for Amelia County Public Schools for nineteen years where she served as the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, Human Resources Manager, and Finance Officer. She has also served as the Clerk of Deputy Clerk of Amelia County School Board. Before working in Amelia, Mrs. Jones was the secretary for the Title I Resource Center with Petersburg Public Schools for ten years. In addition, Mrs. Jones has coached the girls softball team for Amelia County Parks and Recreation and the Basketball cheerleaders for Amelia County High School.

“I look forward to overseeing the fiscal health of Prince Edward County Public Schools. I am excited to be a part of the Eagle team and serve the families of Prince Edward county” said Jones.

“Mrs. Jones comes to the division with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in fiscal policy and project management. I look forward to working closely with Mrs. Jones and ensuring our financial management aligns with our mission and vision” said Dr. Johnson.