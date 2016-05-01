Burlgary At Cumberland County Pharmacy

Authorities in Cumberland County are on the hunt for the people responsible for a burglary at the Cumberland Pharmacy. The crime is believed to have taken place on Tuesday around 4am. Deputies had responded to the business at 1756 ANderson Highway, just off Route 60, because the security alarm was going off. Deputies arrived within three minutes of the alarm activating, but the suspects were gone. It appears all they got away with was a bottle of cough syrup. They left in a black 4-door sedan vehicle with no license plate. If you know anything, call the Cumberland County SH=heriff’s Office.