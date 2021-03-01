United Way of Prince Edward County Presents Checks

Left to right, United Way of Prince Edward County Board of Directors Member Rhonda Arnold presents a donation to Ellery Sedgwick, representing FACES. The United Way has allocated $28,000 to its 21-partner organizations in this, the first of two rounds of donations.

Left to right: United Way of Prince Edward County Board of Directors Member Rhonda Arnold presents a check to Mark Fink, representing the SPCA. The United Way has allocated $28,000 to its 21-partner organizations in this, the first of two rounds of donations.

Left to right: Justine Young, with Piedmont Senior Resource, accepts a United Way of Prince Edward County donation from board member Rhonda Arnold. The United Way has allocated $28,000 to its 21-partner organizations in this, the first of two rounds of donations.

The United Way has a goal for the fiscal year of raising $60,000 for its partners, but those efforts have been stymied as the pandemic has shutdown many of the organization’s fundraising avenues. The organization’s letter campaign has been its only fundraiser so far, and fundraising has stalled at just short of halfway toward their goal. Hence, the group has a lot riding on its its signature and upcoming Third Annual Great Farmville Duck Derby. In preparation for the derby, The Duck A Friend fundraiser this spring is a way to get the word out about the derby, raise some funds, and, hopefully, bring some fun to the community, board members said. Flocking, also known as being ducked, features members of the all-volunteer United Way board putting handmade ducks in people’s yard. A flock can be ordered at ttps://www.uwprinceedward.org/civicrm/event/info?id=5&reset=1 or message unitedwaypec@gmail.com. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Bruce Davis at 804-986-2034.

