The United Way’s Ducks are Coming

The United Way of Prince Edward County’s popular fundraiser and tool to promote its signature and upcoming Great Farmville Duck Derby will begin soon, the group’s board of directors announced recently.

The Third Annual Great Farmville Duck Derby was postponed last year as part of the Coronavirus shutdown but is expected to reemerge this fall, even if it has to be virtually, members of the group’s board of directors recently said.

The Duck A Friend fundraiser will begin this spring and will be a way to get the word out about the derby, raise some funds, and, hopefully, bring some fun to the community, board members said.

Flocking, also known as being ducked, features members of the all-volunteer United Way board putting handmade ducks in people’s yards.

“Spring has sprung and with that the ducks have arrived back in town,” United Way President Rucker Snead noted in an email to the group’s partners. “We are so excited to bring back our fun Duck A Friend fundraiser again this year. Please consider ducking a friend and helping us get the word out about this event.”

A flock can be ordered at ttps://www.uwprinceedward.org/civicrm/event/info?id=5&reset=1 or message unitedwaypec@gmail.com. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Bruce Davis at 804-986-2034.

“We will be delivering ducks from now until June 30, and hope you have as much fun as we do, finding them all over town,” Snead added.

Those fearful of being ducked can head it off with a donation, and while permission isn’t asked before putting the ducks out, board members note they aren’t destroying yards, and the ducks will be removed regardless should the homeowner ask.

The United Way has a goal of raising $60,000 for its 21-partner organizations. The pandemic has shut down many of the United Way’s fundraising avenues. The organization’s letter campaign has been its only fundraiser so far, and fundraising has stalled at just short of halfway toward their goal.

They make two allocations to the partners per fiscal year and the first, made earlier this year, drained the coffers.

In setting a $60,000 goal, the board lowered it’s goal and ended a several years trend of optimism. The United Way’s goal for the 2019-2020 fiscal year was $65,000 but the group ended up bringing in just over $57,352.30. Of that — after paying bills — $51,000 was allocated to its partners, translating to 89 percent of the money raised going to local organizations — a lower percentage than usual, Snead said.

But, indeed, the need has not diminished and, so, nor has the effort to help fill needs. All of the United Way’s partner organizations serve the community and many of them are hard pressed to provide assistance as the needs are even greater now, and for some of the smaller ones those funds are essential, board members note.

