HAMPDEN-SYDNEY HOSTING RANDOLPH-MACON ON SATURDAY AT 1 P.M. IN THE 125th EDITION OF “THE GAME”

Hampden-Sydney College plays at home against archrival Randolph-Macon College in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football action on Saturday afternoon, March 27, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. It’s the 125th edition of “The Game.” The Tigers have a record of 3-0 overall, 3-0 in the ODAC, while the Yellow Jackets are also 3-0 overall, 3-0 in the ODAC. It’s also Senior Day as a special pre-game ceremony will recognize the 22 senior members of the football team. The game can be heard locally on WFLO Radio, 95.7 FM, and live video will be streamed online at hscathletics.com.



Location: Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium | Hampden-Sydney, VA | Spectator Policy

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021

Time: 1 p.m.

Radio: Cannon Watson (play-by-play), Rob Stanley (analyst)



