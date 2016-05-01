LONGWOOD HEADS TO RICHMOND FOR SATURDAY DOUBLEHEADER

Following the cancellation of Longwood baseball’s three-game series this weekend against Campbell, the Lancers have added a doubleheader against Richmond to the schedule.



The doubleheader is set for Saturday, March 27, and will feature a pair of nine-inning games. Game one begins at 11 a.m.



Longwood (8-11, 2-6 Big South) and Richmond (7-4) last met in 2018. The two teams were scheduled to play a three-game series in May of 2020 prior to the cancellation of the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



