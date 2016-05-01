Road Closings

Eastbound U.S. Route 360, Patrick Henry Highway, in Prince Edward County from Bruceville Road, state route 701 in Lunenburg County to Moores Ordinary Road, state route 728 in Prince Edward County is currently closed for emergency repairs and a detour established.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured off US 360 E to Route 701, onto Route 728 and back onto US 360 E.

The maintenance work is anticipated to be complete by tomorrow (Thursday, March 25) evening.

Traffic control devices will alert motorists to the changes in traffic pattern.