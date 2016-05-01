FARMVILLE POLICE DETECTIVE SEEKS BURIEL FOR DECEASED VETERAN

On January 12, 2021, Farmville Police responded to a call for service for the unattended death of Robert Garrad Jr. Detectives learned that he was a Vietnam Veteran with no family to claim the body. The Prince Edward County Sheriff, by code, paid for the cremation. Normally this is where our investigation would have ended. Fearing this Vietnam Veteran would have no formal funeral service, or a service that no one would attend, Detective Sammy Entrekin, came to Chief Ellington and requested permission to contact the funeral home and the Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery in Amelia. As a result of Detective Entrekin’s efforts, this Veteran will now receive the burial he so deserves. On Thursday March 25, 2021 at 11:00 am., members from the Patriot Guard Riders, The Farmville Police Department, Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office, and members from local Veterans’ groups will escort the remains to the Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery. There will be a graveside service only.

Quote by Chief Ellington, “I certainly feel as though Detective Entrekin’s actions go beyond the call of duty and exemplifies the quality of officers serving the Farmville Police Department”.