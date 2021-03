A man wanted in connection to an Appomattox COunty homicide has been arrested in Florida. 20 year-old Keyanta Robinson, of Madison Heights, was arrested February 24th in Pinellas COunty, Florida. He’s being held in connection to the death of Carlos L. Rose, of Bedford County. Rose had been reported missing and his body was later found in a burned out car near Forbes Road and State Park Road in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.