Meherrin Volunteer Fire Rescue To Hold Easter Fundraiser

Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue is organizing an Easter event fundraising for kids and families. The “Egg My Yard” fundraiser will pit small teams of volunteers with fire and EMS personnell who will hide candy and proze-filled eggs for the kids in your yard on the Saturday night before Easter. Because of the pandemic, the organization’s fundraisers have mostly been canceled during the past year. The price for an egging ranges from 20 eggs for 10-dollars to 60 eggs fo 30-dollars. You must register ahead of time by calling anyone of these numbers:

434-547-2927

434-607-0741

434-607-5942