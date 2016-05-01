Lawsuit Filed Against Cumberland Supervisors Over Meat Processing Plant Decision

A lawsuit now filed against the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors after the board recently approved a rezoning request for land off Route 45. A local group has put forth plans to transform the land into a meat processing facility. The supervisors voted unaniomously in February to approve the rezoning request from General Agriculture to Industrial. Harold and Maragaret Collins made the request for about 20 acres, and say they have plans to build a farm-market and agritourism and education center. However, Darin and Phyllis Justice, who own land next to the proposed parcel, allege that the board’s decision was “arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable, and contrary to statutory mandates.”