Keep Virginia Beautiful Sign-Ups in Full Swing

Keep Virginia Beautiful (KVB) is seeing numbers rise as more people sign up for Shiver in Virginia, a revamped version of the annual Shiver in the River festival. This year’s initiative is designed to be COVID-safe and give people more choice in how they contribute to the beautification of their communities. Registration for Shiver in Virginia remains open until March 31st.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has signed up for Shiver in Virginia so far,” said Mike Baum, Executive Director of Keep Virginia Beautiful. “For those who haven’t been able to, there’s still time to make an impact.”

Shiver in the River participants can engage in activities including litter cleanups, recycling, trail cleaning, graffiti removal and other good deeds. For a small and impactful donation of $20.21, participants will receive a free one-day Virginia State Parks parking pass and a chance to win fantastic prizes. After registration, participants will receive a link to the KVB Mission Challenge website, where they can map the collective progress on the 2,021-mile path across the state. With each act reported, participants will be entered into drawings for additional prizes.

KVB is challenging participants to share their pictures, contributions, and successes with others on social media. Help spread the word using the hashtag #shiverinvirginia.