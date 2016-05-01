THE WOODLAND NOW OFFERING LIMITED CLOSE CONTACT VISITATION

The Woodland is pleased to announce new COVID-19 guidelines for family visitation at Brookview, The Watson Memory Care Center and Holly Manor. Under the new guidelines, which take effect March 16, one to three adults per visit will be allowed and close contact visits may be allowed for fully vaccinated residents who are not residing on a unit where other residents are on isolation. Family members under the age of 18 will not be permitted at this time.

“The Woodland is pleased to bring hugs and handshakes back to The Woodland,” said Greg Cole, president and CEO of The Woodland. “Now that all of our residents who opted to be vaccinated have completed their vaccinations, we are able to offer close contact visits.”

All visits must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance.

All close-contact visitors and the residents they are visiting must wear a facility-issued mask throughout the visit. Other visitors must provide their own masks that must be worn on The Woodland campus and until they return to their vehicles. All visitors must follow hand-sanitizing protocol and maintain social distancing of six feet from other residents and staff. During close-contact visits, residents and visitors must follow hand hygiene protocol before and after contact, which includes hugging or holding hands.

Outdoor visitation can also be scheduled at various sites on campus, weather permitting.

To schedule a visit at any of The Woodland’s assisted living facilities, call (434) 392-6106. Further details are available on The Woodland’s website.

This past year The Woodland celebrated its 50th anniversary under the unique challenge of providing excellent care and keeping residents engaged while facing a pandemic that shut down visitation. What started as a simple 60-bed nursing facility now includes long-term nursing facilities, assisted-living units, independent living cottages and a state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility and wellness center. Through the years The Woodland’s ultimate goal has remained unchanged: community-focused care in a setting that feels like home.