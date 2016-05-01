VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Update

The nation’s COVID-19 vaccine supply has increased and more people can get vaccinated — including at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s (VCU Health CMH) Vaccination Clinics:

More people are eligible for the vaccine: This week, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) expanded who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The 1c rollout phase, currently in effect for the Southside Health District, now includes essential workers in the following categories: Energy, Water, Wastewater, and Waste Removal Workers (includes Recycling Removal Workers), Housing and Construction, Food Service, Transportation and Logistics, Institutions of Higher Education Faculty/Staff, Finance, Information Technology & Communication, Media, Legal Services, Public Safety (engineers) and Other Public Health Workers.

People ages 16 through 64 with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 are still eligible for the vaccine.

Anyone over the age of 65, regardless of health conditions, is still eligible for the vaccine.

What this means for the public:

It is VCU Health CMH’s mission to serve any citizen. This includes a deep commitment to protecting the most vulnerable community members.

Through a partnership with the Southside Health District, CMH is offering the vaccine to the public in 1a, 1b and 1c through their community vaccination clinic on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. beginning March 26 at the old CMH emergency room, located in South Hill on Buena Vista Circle. These clinics will continue every Friday as long as there remains a need for area residents to be vaccinated and the vaccine supply is available.

How do you get your vaccine scheduled?

Contact the CMH Vaccination Clinic by phone at (434) 447-5541 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment to be vaccinated. Please do not leave a message, those messages will not be returned. Slots are limited to 200 per day so please be patient. CMH will continue to make appointments as long as there is a need. NO WALK-INS ARE PERMITTED AT THE CLINIC.

It may take several months for vaccine supply to catch up with demand. Everyone must continue taking important precautions to help slow the spread of the virus. This includes wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, social distancing and limiting gatherings.

Who is eligible for this public Vaccination Clinic?