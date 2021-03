Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to offer transportation to seniors age 65 and older who are homebound – so they can get to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. ANyone who knows of an older person who needs transportation to a vaccine clinic is urged to call PSR’s vaccination hotline at 434-394-0609. The senior should leave their name, address, date of birth, and phone number on the voicemail. The service is free for seniors.