Farmville Property Taxes Could Rise

Farmville property owners could soon be facing a tax hike for the first time in a quarter century. The town manager, Scott Davis, told the Farmville Town Council last week that the current property tax rate of 19 percent has remained essentially the same since 1984. If the town were to leave the rate the same, The Farmville Herald reports that the town would actually see an increase in revenue of about 92-thousand dollars due to the expected increase in overall property values. Davis also reminded council members that the town continues to transfer 900-thousand dollars each year from the sewer fund to pay for the town’s debt service payments to the general fund.