The Chamber is pleased to award Sunrise Learning Center with the March 2021 Looking our Best Award. Sunrise Learning Center has added a new pavilion, a teepee, and made significant interior and exterior improvements to their facility.

Pictured left to right:



Kerry Mossler

Dr. Deborah Carrington

Dr. Hood Frazier

Lindsey Nelson

Sinclair Brydon

Natalia Kelly-Kimmel

Suzanne Towler

Anne Tyler Paulek

Students in Kindergarten and Grade 1 & 2