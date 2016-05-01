VSP Trooper Injured In Charlotte County Pursuit

A man from the town of Gladys has been arrested after a chase involving a Virginia State Trooper in Charlotte County. County sheriff’s deputies also joined in the pursuit Friday morning – and a statement from VSP says the man involved is 32 year-old Cordero Bradley. Bradley has now been charged with attempted malicious wounding, eluding polcie, and a slew of other traffic-related offenses. Trooper DB Meekes and his K9 unit Bandit both siffered minoir injureis when his patrol car was rammed by Bradley’s 2011 Volvo sedan. A resident on Ridgeway Farm Road called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle on the property. The chase ended in the 3300 block of Scuffletown Road.