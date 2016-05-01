Elevated Fire Risk

The National Weather Service has elevated its forecast from a Wildfire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning in many places today. This increase is in reaction to a drop in humidity, warmer temperatures, dry fine fuels, and predicted winds and gusts in front of the approaching cold front. This cold front will bring relief in the form of moisture Friday going into the weekend; however, conditions today will be critical.

Temperatures are off to a mild start in the 40s and 50s. By this afternoon, our highs will hit in the upper 60s and 70s. During this afternoon, winds will increase with gusts hitting

over 30 MPH at times. According to the National Weather Service, some areas still have a lot of dry air, so along with the warmer than average temperatures and the gusty winds, we do have an elevated risk for wildfires today. Open burning is considered extremely dangerous!