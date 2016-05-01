Cumberland County Confirms Rabies Case In Dog

Cumberland County Health Department has a confirmed rabies case in a dog in the vicinity of Salem Church Road in district 4. There is also a known human exposure in that vicinity. Health Department Personnel have contacted individuals associated with the rabid dog. They want to advise citizens in the vicinity of the situation to use caution when dealing with unknown animals. Please contact the Health Department if you live in the vicinity of Salem Church Road and if you or someone you know may have had possible human or animal exposure. Pet owners should remember the best way to protect themselves, their families, and pets is to keep their pets and other animals up to date on vaccinations.

Cumberland County Health Department: 804-492-4661