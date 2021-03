The next Farmville Town COuncil meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the council chambers at town hall, located at 116 North Main Street in Farmville. A public hearing is scheduled to begin at 7pm regarding a request from a resident for rezoning of land off Landon Street near Catlin Street. This property is currently zoned R-3 high density residential and the applicant is seeking to rezone it to R-4 mobile homes.