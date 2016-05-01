Cumberland Library Re-Opens To Public With Restrictions

The Cumberland County Public Library is now back open fully. The library is re-establishing operating hours from 9am to 7pm on Monday’s, 9am to 6pm on Tuesdays through Friday’s, and 10am to 2pm on Saturdays. The number of patronms allowed inside any building will be limited, but the library is allowing people to use their own laptops and tablets for no more than 1 hour at a time. There are five stations set up, with only one person allowed at each station at a time. Reservations can be made for the work stations.