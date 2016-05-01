Piedmont Court Services Establishes Litter Pick-Up Program

Piedmont Court Services (PCS) is proud to announce the creation of a litter

pick-up program to pick up trash on Prince Edward County roads. The program was

developed with support from Prince Edward County, the Prince Edward County

General District Court, and the Virginia Department of Transportation. Piedmont

Court Services provides probation supervision in service to the Circuit Court, General

District Court and the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for Amelia,

Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Powhatan

and Prince Edward. Many of the people supervised by the agency are court-ordered

to perform community service work.

According to Donald Williamson, Director of Piedmont Court Services, “I’m

very excited and thankful in our partnership with VDOT to create this program in

Prince Edward County. The litter pick-up program serves two important purposes by

helping keep the roadways clean in the county and provides probationers a means to

complete their community service obligation for the Court. Additionally, I would like

to thank County Administrator Doug Stanley, General District Judge Jody Fariss and

Scott Frederick, Resident Engineer-VDOT, for their tremendous support of the

program.”

County Administrator Doug Stanley added, “One of the community concerns

that I have heard the most since I have been in the position has been amount of trash

and debris spread along our roadways. One of the biggest assets that Prince Edward

County has to market is the beauty that surrounds us. Unfortunately, our roadways

and ditches are full of trash and litter that has been carelessly discarded. While we

need to do a better job of curbing the practice, we as a community need to take pride

in our surroundings and clean the trash and litter up. I applaud PCS and VDOT for

coming together to get this program up and running. I also want to thank General

District Judge Jody Fariss for her support of the program.”

Stanley noted this program will not completely solve this problem; it takes

everyone in our community to make sure that we do not add to the litter on our

highways. He also thanked the Piedmont Regional Jail for their efforts to clean up

our roads and the individuals in the community that have adopted sections of roads

throughout the County. “Addressing this problem is priority of the Board of

Supervisors and something that we will be spending time and resources to address.”