Piedmont Court Services Establishes Litter Pick-Up Program

Piedmont Court Services (PCS) is proud to announce the creation of a litter
pick-up program to pick up trash on Prince Edward County roads. The program was
developed with support from Prince Edward County, the Prince Edward County
General District Court, and the Virginia Department of Transportation. Piedmont
Court Services provides probation supervision in service to the Circuit Court, General
District Court and the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for Amelia,
Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Powhatan
and Prince Edward. Many of the people supervised by the agency are court-ordered
to perform community service work.
According to Donald Williamson, Director of Piedmont Court Services, “I’m
very excited and thankful in our partnership with VDOT to create this program in
Prince Edward County. The litter pick-up program serves two important purposes by
helping keep the roadways clean in the county and provides probationers a means to
complete their community service obligation for the Court. Additionally, I would like
to thank County Administrator Doug Stanley, General District Judge Jody Fariss and
Scott Frederick, Resident Engineer-VDOT, for their tremendous support of the
program.”
County Administrator Doug Stanley added, “One of the community concerns
that I have heard the most since I have been in the position has been amount of trash
and debris spread along our roadways. One of the biggest assets that Prince Edward
County has to market is the beauty that surrounds us. Unfortunately, our roadways
and ditches are full of trash and litter that has been carelessly discarded. While we
need to do a better job of curbing the practice, we as a community need to take pride
in our surroundings and clean the trash and litter up. I applaud PCS and VDOT for
coming together to get this program up and running. I also want to thank General
District Judge Jody Fariss for her support of the program.”
Stanley noted this program will not completely solve this problem; it takes
everyone in our community to make sure that we do not add to the litter on our
highways. He also thanked the Piedmont Regional Jail for their efforts to clean up
our roads and the individuals in the community that have adopted sections of roads
throughout the County. “Addressing this problem is priority of the Board of
Supervisors and something that we will be spending time and resources to address.”