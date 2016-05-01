Piedmont Court Services Established Litter Pick-Up Program

Piedmont Court Services (PCS) is proud to announce the creation of a litter pick-up program to pick up trash on Prince Edward County roads. The program was developed with support from Prince Edward County, the Prince Edward County General District Court, and the Virginia Department of Transportation. Piedmont Court Services provides probation supervision in service to the Circuit Court, General District Court and the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for Amelia, Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Powhatan and Prince Edward. Many of the people supervised by the agency are court-ordered to perform community service work.

According to Donald Williamson, Director of Piedmont Court Services, “I’m very excited and thankful in our partnership with VDOT to create this program in Prince Edward County. The litter pick-up program serves two important purposes by helping keep the roadways clean in the county and provides probationers a means to complete their community service obligation for the Court. Additionally, I would like to thank County Administrator Doug Stanley, General District Judge Jody Fariss and Scott Frederick, Resident Engineer-VDOT, for their tremendous support of the program.”

County Administrator Doug Stanley added, “One of the community concerns that I have heard the most since I have been in the position has been amount of trash and debris spread along our roadways. One of the biggest assets that Prince Edward County has to market is the beauty that surrounds us. Unfortunately, our roadways and ditches are full of trash and litter that has been carelessly discarded. While we need to do a better job of curbing the practice, we as a community need to take pride in our surroundings and clean the trash and litter up. I applaud PCS and VDOT for coming together to get this program up and running. I also want to thank General District Judge Jody Fariss for her support of the program.”

Stanley noted this program will not completely solve this problem; it takes everyone in our community to make sure that we do not add to the litter on our highways. He also thanked the Piedmont Regional Jail for their efforts to clean up our roads and the individuals in the community that have adopted sections of roads throughout the County. “Addressing this problem is priority of the Board of Supervisors and something that we will be spending time and resources to address.”