Buckingham Chamber’s Community Pride Winner

Seay Milling and Machinery Co. is the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Pride Winner for this month. “We’re so grateful for their staff, inventory, and always being there for our community. They’re proud Chamber members a great small business,” said Community Pride Committee Chairman Jordan Miles. Pictured are, from left, Chamber officers Eddie Slagle, Jordan Miles, Barbara Wheeler, and Seay Milling Team Members Larry Morris, Anthony Moitoza, Mike Erickson, Nelson Sharpe Jr., Stevan Harris, John Lightfoot, Mike Brown, Charlie Brown, Marie Parker, Debbie Bersch, and Roma Morris.