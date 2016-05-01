National FFA Week at Appomattox County High School

National FFA Week was recently celebrated at ACHS. FFA chapters across the country use this week to teach others about the FFA, and the Appomattox Senior FFA Chapter was no exception.

As a precursor to National FFA week, agriculture classes met with National FFA Western Region Vice President, David Lopez. Lopez conducted a workshop on the importance of building community and appreciating other perspectives.

During National FFA week, the entire 9-member State FFA Officer team met with FFA members in the ACHS auditorium on Tuesday. They highlighted the importance of embracing character, community, and service. After their brief workshop, they toured the Appomattox FFA Alumni Land Laboratory. As part of the National FFA Day of Service, FFA members participated in the Adopt-A-Highway program and collected 9 bags of litter along 1.5 miles of Church Street in Appomattox on Wednesday. After collecting litter, members enjoyed a meal together. To conclude the chapter’s National FFA Week festivities, they partnered with the Appomattox FFA Alumni to prepare 75 gallons of Gary Baker’s famous chicken stew on Friday. To stay up to date on ACHS FFA activities check out their website www.appomattox.theaet.com, www.facebook.com/appoffa,or on Instagram by following AppomattoxFFA.