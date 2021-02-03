Farmville Police Officer Awards

The Farmville Poclie Department’s annual mawards looked a little different this year. Due to the pandemic, the officers received their 2020 awards at their offices in Town Hall last week. Recipients included Officer of the Year Matt McMillian. The Stuart O’Donnvant DUI Enforcement award went to Officer Dalton Foley. The 25 year service award went to Johnny Garrett. A ten year service award went to Sam Entrekin and David Ragland. Congratulations to all the officers for their hard work.