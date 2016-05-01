BACKSTROM’S 4-HIT GEM LEADS LONGWOOD PAST SETON HALL 3-2

On a chilly, overcast Friday morning at South Carolina’s Beckham Field, senior ace Sydney Backstrom spun a four-hit gem to lead Longwood past Seton Hall 3-2 in the opening game of the Gamecock Invitational.

Longwood’s All-Big South starter was nearly untouchable through her first six innings, carrying a two-hit shutout into the top of the seventh before the Pirates (0-1) finally got on the board with a two-run homer from right fielder Darby Pandolfo. However, Backstrom (1-2) made that homer the lone blemish on her day by retiring three of the next four hitters she faced en route to her 30th career complete game and second this season.

The 6-1 right-hander struck out four, allowed just six baserunners, and gave up just two hits over her first six frames. That performance was enough to make to make a three-run fifth inning stand, as the Lancers (2-3) won their second game under first-year head coach Dr. Megan Brown.

The turn of the lineup provided the bulk of Longwood’s offense Friday morning, as No. 8 hitter Lauren Taylor was hit by a pitch and stole second to spark that fifth-inning rally, and No. 9 hitter Kasey Carr, leadoff batter Mason Basdikis and No. 2 hitter Destiny Martinez all followed with RBI hits. Carr’s was a double to left field that plated Taylor from second, while Basdikis followed with a double of her own to send in Carr, and the speedster Martinez capped the scoring burst with an RBI infield single.

Those three runs were the only scoring inning Seton Hall starter Kelsey Carr (0-1) allowed on the day, suffering the hard-luck loss despite giving up just three hits, a walk and a hit batter.

The Lancers will follow the win over Seton Hall with an afternoon follow-up against No. 18 South Carolina at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at Beckham Field. That will be the first of two matchups with the the Gamecocks at the tournament, which will continue Saturday with the Lancers set to face No. 16 Duke at 1 p.m. and No. 18 South Carolina at 6 p.m.