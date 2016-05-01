Piedmont Senior Resources Steps Up During Devastating Weather

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Agency stepped up to help people who were affected by the ice storm last week. During the height of the mess, PSR responded, delivering more than a thousand meals, including 350 donated hot meals from Farmville-based Fishin Pig, that were packed up and delivered to older adults in need and often without electricity. This included shelf-stable meals, and home delivered meals. 100 of the meals went directly to a local nursing and rehabilitation facility’s patients and staff. PSR also obtained gallon jugs and hundreds of bottles of water, delivering more than 950 bottles of water across the region. Prince Edward County donated many of the bottles of water. Blankets and quilts along with other items, such as care packages, were also distributed.