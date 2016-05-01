Prince Edward Power Outages Down to 500~

The number of homes and business still without power in Prince Edward COunty has now dipped to about 500, as the slow work of restoring the power continues from the winter storm last week that crippled so many. Southside Electric Cooperative said it had more than 900 workers in the field helping to get everyone back up and running. Lunenburg COunty, on Monday, reported 1,512 still in the dark, but that was down from just over 23-hundred on Monday. In Charlotte COUnty, the number was at 646 Tuesday afternoon, down from 1,712 the day before.

There was also a small protest at SEC’s Crewe headquarters on Monday. SEC CEO Jeff Edwards issued a public statement in response, saying that power restoration efforts are complex and that there is no way around that fact. He descreibed crews dragging individual poles hundreds of feet through muddy fields to set them by hand. He acknowledged the hardship of people, but said these crews are working around the clock in extremely dangerous conditions to get everything restored.