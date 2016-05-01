ROADS REMAIN CLOSED FROM RECENT STORMS

Less than a dozen roads remain closed in the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) due to recent storms. No primary routes are closed.

“We are continuing to work with our utility partners to ensure roads are reopened as soon as possible,” says Assistant District Administrator for Maintenance Gerry Harter, P.E. “The highest numbers of closures are in the eastern part of our district.”

As of today, the following roads remain closed:

 COUNTYROUTEREASON
AppomattoxRoute 635, Melrose RoadPower lines down
CharlotteRoute 619, Staunton Hill RoadPower lines down
CharlotteRoute 649, Coles Ferry LoopFlooded
CharlotteRoute 665, Harvey RoadPower lines down
CharlotteRoute 691, Colonel Smith RoadPower lines down
HalifaxRoute 639, Rock Barn RoadPower lines down
PittsylvaniaRoute 642, Marina DrivePower lines down
Prince EdwardRoute 620, Free State RoadPower lines down
Prince EdwardRoute 633, Mt. Pleasant RoadPower lines down
Prince EdwardRoute 665Power lines down
Prince EdwardRoute 762, Henderson RoadPower lines down

