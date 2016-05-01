ROADS REMAIN CLOSED FROM RECENT STORMS

Less than a dozen roads remain closed in the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) due to recent storms. No primary routes are closed.

“We are continuing to work with our utility partners to ensure roads are reopened as soon as possible,” says Assistant District Administrator for Maintenance Gerry Harter, P.E. “The highest numbers of closures are in the eastern part of our district.”

As of today, the following roads remain closed: