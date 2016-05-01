ROADS REMAIN CLOSED FROM RECENT STORMS

Less than a dozen roads remain closed in the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) due to recent storms. No primary routes are closed.
“We are continuing to work with our utility partners to ensure roads are reopened as soon as possible,” says Assistant District Administrator for Maintenance Gerry Harter, P.E. “The highest numbers of closures are in the eastern part of our district.”
As of today, the following roads remain closed:
|COUNTY
|ROUTE
|REASON
|Appomattox
|Route 635, Melrose Road
|Power lines down
|Charlotte
|Route 619, Staunton Hill Road
|Power lines down
|Charlotte
|Route 649, Coles Ferry Loop
|Flooded
|Charlotte
|Route 665, Harvey Road
|Power lines down
|Charlotte
|Route 691, Colonel Smith Road
|Power lines down
|Halifax
|Route 639, Rock Barn Road
|Power lines down
|Pittsylvania
|Route 642, Marina Drive
|Power lines down
|Prince Edward
|Route 620, Free State Road
|Power lines down
|Prince Edward
|Route 633, Mt. Pleasant Road
|Power lines down
|Prince Edward
|Route 665
|Power lines down
|Prince Edward
|Route 762, Henderson Road
|Power lines down