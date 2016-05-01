STORM RECOVERY ASSISTANCE IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

Storm Recovery Assistance Continues for Prince Edward County Residents

Updated Information for Monday, February 22 & Tuesday, February 23

Prince Edward County, VA – Response and recovery operations continue in Prince Edward County following the recent ice storms and prolonged power outages.  The County and Town, in partnership with local volunteer fire departments, non-profit agencies and the faith community are coordinating assistance to residents, as follows:

HOT MEALS DONATED THROUGH THE RED CROSS

When: Monday February 22 at 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 23 at 4:00 p.m.

Where:                 Drive Through Pick-Up Locations:

  • Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department
  • Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department

Additionally, Rice Volunteer Fire Department still has cold meals and a firefighter will be at the fire house on Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for anyone in the community who wishes to pick one up.

OVERNIGHT EMERGENCY SHELTER (STORM-RELATED CALLS ONLY)

  • Call  434-315-1503.

WARMING CENTERS LOCATIONS IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department 

  • Address: 2673 Darlington Heights Road, Pamplin, VA
  • Friday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Warmth, charge electronics (bring your own charger),use restrooms, fill water containers from faucets (bring your own containers).
  • MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED

Southside Virginia Family YMCA

  • Address: 580 Commerce Road, Farmville
  • Hours:  Monday – Thursday:  5:30am – 9pm  (Subject to change during inclement weather)
  • PHONE: 434-392-3456
  • Open to those still without power to utilize showers, running water and to charge devices.
  • Membership is not required.
  • Anyone over the age of 18 must provide identification.   
  • Due to the COVID-19 environment, access will be controlled for social distancing. 
  • MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED.
  • The Y encourages people to call ahead and make a reservation for shower access.  They will make every effort to accommodate walk-ins. 

Outdoor Water Spigots

  • Farmville Volunteer Fire Department (100 West Third Street)
  • Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire Department (182 South Boundary Road)
  • Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department – Old Firehouse (2394 Pamplin Road)
  • Prospect Volunteer Fire Department (45 Campbell Hill Road)
  • Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue (102 Moores Ordinary Road)
  • Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department (2673 Darlington Heights Road)
  • Rice Volunteer Fire Department (948 Rices Depot Road)
  • Farmville Train Station
  • Farmville Farmer’s Market

Piedmont Senior Resources

Services available to those over 60 in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland,  Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward Counties.  For Assistance Call: 800-995-6918

  • Shelter information
  • Blankets
  • Shelf stable meals 
  • Care Packages 
  • Fire wood 
  • Water

This list will be updated daily by volunteers at Farmville Cares.  Please refer to www.farmvillecares.org for additional information and updates on local resources and assistance.

