STORM RECOVERY ASSISTANCE IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

Storm Recovery Assistance Continues for Prince Edward County Residents

Updated Information for Monday, February 22 & Tuesday, February 23

Prince Edward County, VA – Response and recovery operations continue in Prince Edward County following the recent ice storms and prolonged power outages. The County and Town, in partnership with local volunteer fire departments, non-profit agencies and the faith community are coordinating assistance to residents, as follows:

HOT MEALS DONATED THROUGH THE RED CROSS

When: Monday February 22 at 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 23 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: Drive Through Pick-Up Locations:

Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department

Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department

Additionally, Rice Volunteer Fire Department still has cold meals and a firefighter will be at the fire house on Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for anyone in the community who wishes to pick one up.

OVERNIGHT EMERGENCY SHELTER (STORM-RELATED CALLS ONLY)

Call 434-315-1503.

WARMING CENTERS LOCATIONS IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department

Address: 2673 Darlington Heights Road, Pamplin, VA

Friday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Warmth, charge electronics (bring your own charger),use restrooms, fill water containers from faucets (bring your own containers).

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED

Southside Virginia Family YMCA

Address: 580 Commerce Road, Farmville

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 5:30am – 9pm (Subject to change during inclement weather)

PHONE: 434-392-3456

Open to those still without power to utilize showers, running water and to charge devices.

Membership is not required.

Anyone over the age of 18 must provide identification.

Due to the COVID-19 environment, access will be controlled for social distancing.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED.

The Y encourages people to call ahead and make a reservation for shower access. They will make every effort to accommodate walk-ins.

Outdoor Water Spigots

Farmville Volunteer Fire Department (100 West Third Street)

Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire Department (182 South Boundary Road)

Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department – Old Firehouse (2394 Pamplin Road)

Prospect Volunteer Fire Department (45 Campbell Hill Road)

Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue (102 Moores Ordinary Road)

Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department (2673 Darlington Heights Road)

Rice Volunteer Fire Department (948 Rices Depot Road)

Farmville Train Station

Farmville Farmer’s Market

Piedmont Senior Resources

Services available to those over 60 in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward Counties. For Assistance Call: 800-995-6918

Shelter information

Blankets

Shelf stable meals

Care Packages

Fire wood

Water

This list will be updated daily by volunteers at Farmville Cares. Please refer to www.farmvillecares.org for additional information and updates on local resources and assistance.