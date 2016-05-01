STORM RECOVERY ASSISTANCE IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

Storm Recovery Assistance Continues for Prince Edward County Residents
Updated Information for Monday, February 22 & Tuesday, February 23
Prince Edward County, VA – Response and recovery operations continue in Prince Edward County following the recent ice storms and prolonged power outages. The County and Town, in partnership with local volunteer fire departments, non-profit agencies and the faith community are coordinating assistance to residents, as follows:
HOT MEALS DONATED THROUGH THE RED CROSS
When: Monday February 22 at 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, February 23 at 4:00 p.m.
Where: Drive Through Pick-Up Locations:
- Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department
- Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department
Additionally, Rice Volunteer Fire Department still has cold meals and a firefighter will be at the fire house on Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for anyone in the community who wishes to pick one up.
OVERNIGHT EMERGENCY SHELTER (STORM-RELATED CALLS ONLY)
- Call 434-315-1503.
WARMING CENTERS LOCATIONS IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY
Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department
- Address: 2673 Darlington Heights Road, Pamplin, VA
- Friday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Warmth, charge electronics (bring your own charger),use restrooms, fill water containers from faucets (bring your own containers).
- MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED
Southside Virginia Family YMCA
- Address: 580 Commerce Road, Farmville
- Hours: Monday – Thursday: 5:30am – 9pm (Subject to change during inclement weather)
- PHONE: 434-392-3456
- Open to those still without power to utilize showers, running water and to charge devices.
- Membership is not required.
- Anyone over the age of 18 must provide identification.
- Due to the COVID-19 environment, access will be controlled for social distancing.
- MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED.
- The Y encourages people to call ahead and make a reservation for shower access. They will make every effort to accommodate walk-ins.
Outdoor Water Spigots
- Farmville Volunteer Fire Department (100 West Third Street)
- Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire Department (182 South Boundary Road)
- Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department – Old Firehouse (2394 Pamplin Road)
- Prospect Volunteer Fire Department (45 Campbell Hill Road)
- Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue (102 Moores Ordinary Road)
- Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department (2673 Darlington Heights Road)
- Rice Volunteer Fire Department (948 Rices Depot Road)
- Farmville Train Station
- Farmville Farmer’s Market
Piedmont Senior Resources
Services available to those over 60 in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward Counties. For Assistance Call: 800-995-6918
- Shelter information
- Blankets
- Shelf stable meals
- Care Packages
- Fire wood
- Water
This list will be updated daily by volunteers at Farmville Cares. Please refer to www.farmvillecares.org for additional information and updates on local resources and assistance.