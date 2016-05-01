ODAC ANNOUNCES ADJUSTMENTS TO BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FORMATS

Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) leadership has voted to expand the ODAC men’s and women’s basketball tournament formats slated to begin in March. The alteration to the formats is driven by a desire to provide additional competitive opportunities for the league’s programs.



The basketball tournament formats will now feature all active teams at the end of the regular season. The ODAC campaign is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, February 28. The men’s and women’s fields will be finalized on Monday, March 1 and communicated publicly that afternoon.



All rounds of the tournament will be competed on ODAC member campuses at the highest seed. The first round will be conducted on Thursday, March 4, with the quarterfinals following on Saturday, March 6. The semifinals will be played on Tuesday, March 9. The championship games are scheduled for Thursday, March 11. However, there is an option to move the championships to an alternative date based on availability and desire of the competing schools.



The ODAC indoor sports spectator policy remains in effect for all tournament games. Game hosts will be expected to produce live video streams for all games. Links to video and live statistics will be made available on the ODAC and competing schools websites.



