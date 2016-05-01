P.E. COUNTY PREPARES FOR SECOND ICE STORM

Prince Edward County, in coordination with the Town of Farmville, is opening a temporary Warming Center on Wednesday, February 17 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. for residents of Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville. The County will be prepared to re-open the Warming Center, if needed, following the second ice storm that is anticipated to move through the area all day on Thursday. The County does not plan to open the Warming Center on Thursday during the storm, as roads may be icy and dangerous.

The Warming Center will be located at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association (PEFYA) Gymnasium, at 2750 Layne Street, Farmville, VA. Residents can warm up, rest, fill water jugs and charge devices at the Warming Center. Residents planning to stay a good part of the day are encouraged to bring snacks, as meals are not provided. A limited number of cots will also be available, so feel free to bring a pillow, blanket or sleeping bag. Additionally, except for service animals, no pets are allowed.

For additional information, residents may also contact the Prince Edward County Department of Social Services at 434-392-3113.

The Southside Virginia YMCA (580 Commerce Road, Farmville) is continuing to invite Prince Edward County residents to utilize showers, running water and to charge devices (membership is not required).

Anyone over the age of 18 must provide identification. Due to the COVID-19 environment, access will be controlled for social distancing. Masks and social distancing are mandatory for entering the Y. The Y encourages people to call ahead and make a reservation for shower access. They will make every effort to accommodate walk-ins. Hours: 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The following Volunteer Fire Department locations are also providing public access to outdoor water spigots AND/OR indoor charging stations of electronics. (Note: Masks and social distancing are mandatory to enter a fire department.)

Farmville Volunteer Fire Department (100 West Third Street) Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire Department (182 South Boundary Road)

Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department – Old Firehouse (2394 Pamplin Road)

Prospect Volunteer Fire Department (45 Campbell Hill Road)

Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue (102 Moores Ordinary Road)

Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department (2673 Darlington Heights Road)

Rice Volunteer Fire Department (948 Rices Depot Road)

Additionally, three water spigots are located in the Town of Farmville for public use at the following locations:

South Main and Graham Street North Main Street at the “Welcome to Farmville” sign East Third Street at Persimmon Tree at the “Welcome to Farmville” sign

During freezing rain and ice events, elevated surfaces (trees, powerlines, bridges) usually see accumulations first as they cool faster than the ground. Impacts could be significant – roads will likely glaze over and power outages should be expected, as powerlines freeze and ice causes trees to fall.

County public safety officials encourage residents to:

Be prepared, in advance, to stay home and take care of yourself and your family, and help your neighbors for at least 72 hours, in case roads are icy and/or there are widespread power outages. Stay off the roads during winter storms unless travel is absolutely necessary. Those who must be on the road during winter storms should reduce speed, increase following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along your route. Check on older and homebound neighbors, family, and friends. Animal owners must bring pets inside from the cold or provide adequate shelter. During cold weather, the shelter must have a windbreak at its entrance and provide bedding material (such as straw, cedar shavings, or similar) that is sufficient to protect the animal from cold and promote the retention of body heat. Virginia law prohibits leaving tethered dogs outside when the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Always run generators outside in a well-ventilated area. Letting a faucet drip during extreme cold weather can help prevent a pipe from freezing.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office will maintain elevated public safety operations throughout the winter storm and is open and available to the public twenty-four hours per day through the main courthouse entrance facing Third Street.

Citizens are encouraged to closely monitor the forecast for the latest information and updates. The County will continue to update both operational and public safety information, as needed.