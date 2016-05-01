Southside Electric Co-op Struggles To Get Power Back On

Power outages across the region, as an ice storm bore down. The good news is, as of early this morning, CVEC reported just eight outages were left, out of tens of thousands that werre knocked in the dark starting Sunday night. Those eight outages are in Nelson County. Charlotte County had 5-thousand in the dark at the height of the mess.

The news not quite so good for Southside Electric Coop, which is still reporting just oiver 32-hundred outages in Prince Edward County, 550 in Cumberland COunty, 34-hundred in Charlotte County and 32-hundred each in Nottoway and Lunenburg Counties.