SOUTHSIDE VIRGINIA FAMILY YMCA OPENS FACILITIES TO COUNTY RESIDENTS

Prince Edward County, VA – A large portion of Prince Edward County remains without power due to damage from the ice storm. Restoration of electric service across the county is still uncertain.

The County continues to encourage citizens to stay off the roads, if at all possible. Volunteer Fire Departments, VDOT, Dominion Energy and Southside Electric Cooperative all have crews out working to clear trees, open roadways and repair electric lines throughout the County. Please call 911 to notify the Town and County of any downed power lines or trees across roads.

The Southside Virginia YMCA (580 Commerce Road, Farmville) will be open to Prince Edward County residents who are still without power to utilize showers, running water and to charge devices (membership is not required).

Anyone over the age of 18 must provide identification. Due to the COVID-19 environment, access will be controlled for social distancing. Masks and social distancing are mandatory for entering the Y. The Y encourages people to call ahead and make a reservation for shower access. They will make every effort to accommodate walk-ins. The phone number for the Y is 434-392-3456. Hours: (Note: subject to change during inclement weather).

Monday – Thursday: 5:30am – 9pm

Friday: 5:30am – 7:00pm

Saturday: 7am – 5pm

Sunday: 1pm – 5pm

The County will continue to update both operational and public safety information, as needed.