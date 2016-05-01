ICE IN FORECAST THROUGH WEEKEND

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Current forecasts indicate that most of the Commonwealth of Virginia will be covered by mixed precipitation at various times into early next week and the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is prepared to respond.

Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow are forecast to occur during several winter storms. Crews will begin emergency operations tonight to deal with the first round of weather. They will push snow, as appropriate, and will apply chemicals and abrasives to help with melting and traction. After a lull Friday night, another round of precipitation, including possibly significant and dangerous ice, could move into the area on Saturday. A third storm may arrive Monday into Tuesday.

VDOT urges motorists to monitor local forecasts and to avoid travel during storms, as snow or ice on roadways makes travel hazardous. Those who must be on the road should reduce speed, increase following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions.

Crews will start their response efforts on primary routes, then shift to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable. They will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted on Twitter @VaDOTLynchburg and statewide information @VaDOT.

The Lynchburg District includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.