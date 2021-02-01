PECPS To Send Spelling Bee Winner To Regionals

Prince Edward County Public Schools Prepare to Send Spelling Bee Winner to the Regionals

Prince Edward County Middle School student, OluwaFemi Adebowale (Femi), is heading to the Spelling Bee Regionals!

Students in Prince Edward County experienced something new this year. As with most things, this year’s spelling bee journey took place virtually. Femi mastered each level and is now on his way, virtually, to the 46th annual Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee. This is quite an honor as central Virginia’s spelling competition for elementary and middle school students in grades four through eight.