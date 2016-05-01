PE’S KIDS STARTS MAKING CONTRIBUTIONS

PE’s Kids has begun making contributions and giving support to local school children.

After two years of organizing, members of the non-profit group’s board of directors were thrilled as they handed out several gift cards in the last couple of months.

“We’re out there,” said Lonnie Calhoun, chairman of the group’s fundraising committee.

PE’s Kids helps children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, paying for soccer cleats, camp fees, music lessons, field trips, prom tickets, clothes and other items. They will not pay for items such as food, medical care, or group supplies. Board members do not meet or know the identity of the children but are notified of the need by school officials – counselors and teachers – serving as spotters. Children raising money for something – such as a band trip – can get a donation, but only after raising a portion of the money first, the guidelines note.

“I don’t see a reason to say no to anybody unless they want a car,” Calhoun said.

Parents of the child either receive a check written to the appropriate entity or gift card that is sent to the school official from PE’s Kids. That way, the parent will have the pleasure of taking the child to the store and do the shopping for the item.

The average grant will be $100.

Added fellow board member Susan Kimbrough,”We can work with them until we can figure out what they need and what we can do.”

PE’s Kids is always fundraising, and is seeking new members to join its board of directors. The board members, many of whom are retirees, hope to bring in some younger members to bring new and fresh ideas and approaches.

Meanwhile, the group is preparing fundraising letters to be sent out later this year to people, organizations and churches. Those interested in making a donation to the group can send contributions to PE’s Kids, PO Box 524, Farmville, Va., 23901.

George Bagby, a long-time educator and retired Hampden-Sydney College professor, was inspired to create PE’s Kids after reading about Mt. Vernon-based Alice’s Kids, and began recruiting community-minded volunteers to serve on the board of directors.



