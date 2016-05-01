Nottoway County Man Sentenced For Murder

A Nottoway County man has been sentenced in a murder case. On November 25, 2020, Kyle Bryant Wilmoth pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of 1st degree murder, grand larceny, and breaking and entering in the death of Leslie Davis Crews on December 2, 2018 in Nottoway County. On MOnday, Judge Paul W. Cella, Chief Judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit, presided over Wilmoth’s sentencing hearing. After hearing testimony and argument from both sides, the Court sentenced Wilmoth to life in prison for the 1st degree murder of Leslie Crews, 10 years for the robbery, 10 years for the breaking and entering, 10 years for the grand larceny, and 3 years for the use of a firearm in the commission of 1st degree murder.