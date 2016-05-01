Longwood Vaccinates 1,000 Teachers From Prince Edward and Buckingham

Longwood University is continuing to vaccine efforts in Prince Edward County. Last week, the university said it was able to vaccine an additional 1,000 teachers in the Prince Edward County School System. PECPS Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson said at January’s school board meeting that almost half of the staff surveyed said they would be open to receiving the vaccine when it became available to them. About 19 percent said they would not get the shot, while 32 percent did not answer the question. Longwood moved on to vaccinating Buckingham County Public School staff on Thursday. Also, Prince Edward County has launched their new website. It’s at vaccinateprinceedward.org. There, you’ll find easy-to-process information regarding the progression of the county’s vaccination efforts.