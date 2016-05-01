Keysville Trying To Create Historic Districts

The Town of Keysville is trying to become known as a hostoric district. Last month, the town council voted to move forward in designating specific portions of the town as historic districts, which would open the town upo for funding from the Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund. The fund is administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Charlotte Gazette reports that the Keysville Historic Districts would include a downtown district, Hill Avenue, Wilson Street Neighborhood, Church Street, and a portion of King Street.