TOWN OF FARMVILLE GARBAGE ROUTE SCHEDULE FOR PRESIDENTS’ DAY

With Monday, February 15th being Presidents’ Day, there will be no residential or business garbage collection, no cardboard collection and no miscellaneous/brush collection.  Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, February 16th.  Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 a.m. this morning.  Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday only this week.  Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up on Tuesday.  Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule.  Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be collected on Wednesday.  If you have any questions, please call Farmville Department of Public Works at 434-392-3331.  Have a safe Presidents’ Day.

RECAP

Monday, Feb. 15th       No residential, business or call-in collection

Tuesday, Feb. 16th       Monday & Tuesday residential garbage collection, miscellaneous call-in.  Business garbage and cardboard collection.  Regular curbside recycling

Wed., Feb.  17th          Regular residential garbage collection.  Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in.  No business garbage or cardboard collection

Thurs., Feb. 18th          Regular routes

Friday, Feb. 19th          Business garbage and cardboard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *