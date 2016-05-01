P E Co Elementary School Students Receive Handcrafted Desks for Virtual Learning

Prince Edward County Elementary School (PECES) received a special gift this holiday season. Twenty-five local students were given handcrafted desks that are specially designed to be taken apart and reassembled in 30 seconds for easy storage when not in use.

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed Virginia public schools in March 2020, Ms. Trish O’Brien, with Desks for Success, realized “the most pressing issue for children is the need for a space dedicated to learning,” and jumped into action. Ms. O’Brien partnered with George Melnyk of Premier Millwork and his wife Kim in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Chuck and Candy Dowdy wanted to make desks available to Prince Edward County children. The Dowdys worked with George and Kim Melnyk to provide twenty-five desks for students that could benefit from a dedicated study space. “We are so grateful for generous community support. Receiving gifts such as this one from the Dowdys and Melnyks is a huge light on our campus” said Family and Community Engagement Liaison, Jenn Kinne.

Pictured is Jenn Kinne with Chuck Dowdy on distribution day

Desks were delivered by Chuck Dowdy on December, 18th. Families were both eager and thrilled for the opportunity to set them up in their homes in time for the holiday.