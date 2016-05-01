P.E. County Receives $10,000 VA Tourism Corporation Recovery Marketing Leverage Grant

Prince Edward County Office of Tourism has received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.

More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism entities.

The Prince Edward County Tourism Office will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds to leverage the $10,000 WanderLOVE grant award received from VTC last summer further expanding the Find What You Love In Farmville campaign. A portion of that first grant award is being used to produce two new videos focusing on the many outdoor activities to be found in our community. In part, this new grant award will fund airtime for those videos throughout Virginia helping to drive more visitation to Farmville/Prince Edward County.

Prince Edward Board Chair, David Emert said, “These two grants will provide $20,000 of new promotional opportunity for businesses in Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville. They will also allow us to expand our marketing efforts. Supporting economic opportunity and economic recovery is a priority for the Board of Supervisors.”

“Two of the pieces these grant funds will fund, have allowed this community to develop new 30 second videos to be aired on Comcast throughout Virginia over several months in 2021, to help drive visitation to our businesses. In addition, the new roadside banners that will be highly visible throughout Farmville and Prince Edward County starting in March, will capture travelers for impulse stops in our ‘hidden gem’”, says Magi Van Eps, Tourism Coordinator for Prince Edward County.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia. As the Commonwealth slowly reopens for business, VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Tourism is a crucial section of the Virginia economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth, which is desperately needed now due to the pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “These funds give localities and businesses access to critical marketing resources that will help bring more travelers to our Commonwealth, increase visitor spending, and grow demand for Virginia products.”

Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Prince Edward spending more than $27,703,082.00 in 2019, supporting 261 work opportunities and contributing more than $1.7 million in local and state tax revenue. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses. A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.

Prince Edward County, often called “The Heart of Virginia,” is located in the geographic center of the state and is centrally located at the crossroads of U.S. 460 and U.S. 15. The county is the primary commerce center for seven counties with a service area of over 100,000. As the home of two outstanding institutions of higher education, Hampden-Sydney College and Longwood University, the community is alive with commercial and entrepreneurial opportunities. From the last battles of the Civil War to the beginning of the Civil Rights movement, Prince Edward County is rich in history and culture. Boasting 3 state parks, the most of any county in the state, outdoor adventure awaits residents and travelers alike. The county is anchored by historic Downtown Farmville, which comes alive with diverse restaurants, shops, galleries, studios, a brewery, and other offerings. Prince Edward County is the heart of your adventure, with something to offer for everyone.

Prince Edward County, often called “The Heart of Virginia,” is located in the geographic center of the state and is centrally located at the crossroads of U.S. 460 and U.S. 15. The county is the primary commerce center for seven counties with a service area of over 100,000. As the home of two outstanding institutions of higher education, Hampden-Sydney College and Longwood University, the community is alive with commercial and entrepreneurial opportunities. From the last battles of the Civil War to the beginning of the Civil Rights movement, Prince Edward County is rich in history and culture. Boasting 3 state parks, the most of any county in the state, outdoor adventure awaits residents and travelers alike. The county is anchored by historic Downtown Farmville, which comes alive with diverse restaurants, shops, galleries, studios, a brewery, and other offerings. Prince Edward County is the heart of your adventure, with something to offer for everyone.