MISSING FARMVILLE WOMAN

According to Sheriff L.A. Epps of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, Sandra A. Bollinger of Prince Edward County was reported missing on January 27, 2021. She is a white female approximately 78 years of age, 5 ft. 8 in. tall, and weighs approximately 220 lbs. She has grey hair and green eyes. She was last seen driving a 2018 red Toyota Prius, license plate number KJE7687. Her disappearance poses a danger to her health.

Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Virginia State Police with the disappearance of Ms. Bollinger. Anyone with any information about her should contact Lt. J. Sprague at 434-392-8101.