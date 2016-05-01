CENTRA PRESIDENT & CEO ANDREW MUELLER ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION

Centra President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andrew Mueller, submitted his resignation to the Centra Board of Directors on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Dr. Mueller, who joined Centra in May 2019, has accepted an opportunity as the Chief Executive Officer with MaineHealth, in Portland, Maine beginning later this spring.

“Dr. Mueller’s leadership has been critical in building a talented leadership team, navigating the current pandemic, and positioning Centra for the future,” stated Amy Ray, Chairman of the Centra Board of Directors. “He will be truly missed by Centra and the communities we serve. We are disheartened in his decision but wish him all success in his new position.”

Over the next few months, the board of directors, in partnership with an outside executive recruitment firm, will be conducting a search to hire Centra’s new CEO. During the transition, the Centra Board of Directors has named Richard Tugman as interim president and CEO.

Tugman, an attorney by profession, has been with Centra since 2016 and currently serves as the President and CEO of Piedmont Community Health plan (a wholly owned subsidiary of Centra).

“Mr. Tugman is a recognized leader who has developed strong relationships across the organization and with key community stakeholders,” Ray said. “We are confident in his ability to move the organization forward in this time of transition.”

Tugman’s appointment is effective immediately, to ensure Centra remains a thriving and effective organization for the communities it serves. Mr. Tugman and Dr. Mueller will work closely together to accomplish a smooth transition.